Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 211,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 778,055 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

