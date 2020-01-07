Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

SLM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 113,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

