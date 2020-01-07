Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,202,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,691,000 after purchasing an additional 115,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,495,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. 42,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

