Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

