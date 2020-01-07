Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 242 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.33. The company had a trading volume of 287,065 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5755 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

