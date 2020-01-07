Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

