Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average is $227.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.69 and a twelve month high of $239.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7546 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

