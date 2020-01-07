Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.