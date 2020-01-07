Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,982,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $139.68 and a 52 week high of $179.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

