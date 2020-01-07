Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 568 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.03. 216,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $136.26 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

