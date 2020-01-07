Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.15. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $142.75 and a 52-week high of $214.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

