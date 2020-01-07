Emerson Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 782% compared to the average volume of 2,531 call options.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

