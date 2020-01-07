Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of EMMS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Emmis Communications has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

In other Emmis Communications news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $26,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $43,317.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,786 shares of company stock worth $299,267. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 181,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

