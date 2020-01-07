Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.