Endor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $208,993.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00704621 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, CoinBene, DEx.top, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

