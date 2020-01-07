Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE ET opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

