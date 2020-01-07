Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

About Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

