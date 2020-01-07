Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE E opened at $32.12 on Friday. ENI has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

