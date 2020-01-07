EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

