EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) vs. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Critical Comparison

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

This table compares EnLink Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream -3.48% -0.09% -0.04% EQM Midstream Partners 18.00% 18.34% 8.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of EQM Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EnLink Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 6 4 0 2.40 EQM Midstream Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $10.05, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than EQM Midstream Partners.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. EQM Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. EnLink Midstream pays out -1,614.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQM Midstream Partners pays out 91.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnLink Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $7.70 billion 0.40 -$13.20 million ($0.07) -89.29 EQM Midstream Partners $1.50 billion 4.24 $668.00 million $5.07 6.03

EQM Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQM Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQM Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats EQM Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, utilities, and other customers primarily in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.