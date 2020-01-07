Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ennis to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.