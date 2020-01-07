Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

