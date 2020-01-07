Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 270 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. 6,905,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

