Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,135 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $177.61. 3,002,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,881. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.32 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

