Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,741. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

