Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,546 shares of company stock worth $14,806,851 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

