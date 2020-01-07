Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,884,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.