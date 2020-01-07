Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.53.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.62. 1,077,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.73. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $156.54 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

