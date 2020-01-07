Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 43,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. 213,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,127. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

