Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $1,395.11. 1,678,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,335.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.91. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,398.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

