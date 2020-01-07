Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $372,000 Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,500. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.14 and a twelve month high of $107.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

