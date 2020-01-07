Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

Apple stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,328.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.