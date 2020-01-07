Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $5.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,123,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $251.69 and a 12-month high of $324.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

