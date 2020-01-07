Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,749 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. 2,841,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,851. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.