Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,966. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

