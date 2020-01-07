Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 193 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.29. 4,319,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

