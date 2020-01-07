Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Takes $437,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.64. The stock had a trading volume of 848,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,999. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

