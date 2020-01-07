Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

