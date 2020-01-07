Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 684,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,182. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

