Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. 468,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,813. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

