Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.83. The company had a trading volume of 50,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.