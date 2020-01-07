Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $13.92 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,903,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

