Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $82,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. 14,607,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

