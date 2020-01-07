Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 200 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Natixis bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $9,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 180.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $176.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,430.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $4,211,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,833 shares in the company, valued at $44,779,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,238 shares of company stock worth $47,107,578 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.39.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

