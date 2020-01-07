Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 50 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.04. 1,455,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

