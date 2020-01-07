Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 79,700 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after purchasing an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $433,181,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,902,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

