EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives $41.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

EQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

