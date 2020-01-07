Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $584.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $348.24 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.42.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

