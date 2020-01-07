Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcimoto Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcimoto in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.65 on Monday. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcimoto stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arcimoto worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

