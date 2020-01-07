Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Game Technology PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

International Game Technology stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

